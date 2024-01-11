Michael Beale's Sunderland team to play Ipswich in after Newcastle loss: Predicted XI photo gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to play Ipswich Town in their Championship fixture at Portman Road.
Sunderland are preparing to face Ipswich Town in the Championship – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side at Portman Road?
The Black Cats were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle in the FA Cup last time out but have taken seven points from their last three Championship matches under Beale.
Ipswich progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend, but haven’t won for five games in the league – despite sitting second in the table.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Ipswich:
