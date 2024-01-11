News you can trust since 1873
Aji Alese playing for Sunderland against Newcastle. Picture by FRANK REID
Aji Alese playing for Sunderland against Newcastle. Picture by FRANK REID

Michael Beale's Sunderland team to play Ipswich in after Newcastle loss: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Ipswich Town in their Championship fixture at Portman Road.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing to face Ipswich Town in the Championship – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side at Portman Road?

The Black Cats were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle in the FA Cup last time out but have taken seven points from their last three Championship matches under Beale.

Ipswich progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend, but haven’t won for five games in the league – despite sitting second in the table.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Ipswich:

Patterson kept his eighth clean sheet of the season during Sunderland's 2-0 win over Preston on New Year's Day.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson kept his eighth clean sheet of the season during Sunderland's 2-0 win over Preston on New Year's Day. Photo: Frank Reid

The 21-year-old is one of only two Sunderland players to have started every league game for the Black Cats this season (along with Jack Clarke). Hume has been able to move back into to his natural right-back position following Aji Alese's return from injury.

2. RB: Trai Hume

The 21-year-old is one of only two Sunderland players to have started every league game for the Black Cats this season (along with Jack Clarke). Hume has been able to move back into to his natural right-back position following Aji Alese's return from injury. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard was performing well against Newcastle before his unfortunate own goal. The 23-year-old has still been a key player for the Black Cats this season.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard was performing well against Newcastle before his unfortunate own goal. The 23-year-old has still been a key player for the Black Cats this season. Photo: Frank Reid

O'Nien continues to captain the side with Corry Evans out injured. The 29-year-old produced an admirable defensive performance against Newcastle despite the defeat.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O'Nien continues to captain the side with Corry Evans out injured. The 29-year-old produced an admirable defensive performance against Newcastle despite the defeat. Photo: Frank Reid

