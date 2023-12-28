Michael Beale's Sunderland team to face Rotherham - with changes after Hull win: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland travel to Rotherham United on Friday night looking to build on their crucial win against Hull City on Boxing Day.
Rotherham sit bottom of the table but have a decent home record, with Michael Beale warning his side they have to show better levels of consistency in the second half of the season. His key dilemma ahead of the game is how much he rests and rotates within his starting XI amid a hugely challenging festive schedule, and with the FA Cup clash against Newcastle United now just over a week away.
He also had to decide at which stage he tries to begin reintegrating the young strikers who’ve struggled for minutes of late. With that in mind, here’s our predicted starting XI for the clash with Rotherham at the New York Stadium...