Sunderland head coach Michael Beale has some big decision to make ahead of the trip to Rotherham United
Michael Beale's Sunderland team to face Rotherham - with changes after Hull win: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Rotherham United in their Championship fixture at the New York Stadium.
By Phil Smith
Published 28th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

Sunderland travel to Rotherham United on Friday night looking to build on their crucial win against Hull City on Boxing Day.

Rotherham sit bottom of the table but have a decent home record, with Michael Beale warning his side they have to show better levels of consistency in the second half of the season. His key dilemma ahead of the game is how much he rests and rotates within his starting XI amid a hugely challenging festive schedule, and with the FA Cup clash against Newcastle United now just over a week away.

He also had to decide at which stage he tries to begin reintegrating the young strikers who’ve struggled for minutes of late. With that in mind, here’s our predicted starting XI for the clash with Rotherham at the New York Stadium...

Patterson played a key part in Sunderland's win over Hull City, making a fine reflex save from Liam Delap with the scores still 0-0. The club's number one has a key role to play against Rotherham.

1. GK: ANTHONY PATTERSON

Seelt was singled out for praise by Beale after the win over Hull City, and seems likely to retain his place in the XI. Timothée Pembélé is fit for selection but may not yet be ready to complete 90 minutes, and Seelt's additional height will be important against an imposing Rotherham side. Pembélé could offer a good attacking option from the bench.

2. RB: JENSON SEELT

Luke O'Nien seems certain to keep his place at the heart of defence, having worn the captain's armband for the majority of this season.

3. CB: LUKE O'NIEN

Ballard and O'Nien performed well in the win over Hull City, keeping a valuable clean sheet.

4. CB: DAN BALLARD

