News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Alex Pritchard and Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.Alex Pritchard and Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.
Alex Pritchard and Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.

Michael Beale's Sunderland team to face Preston - with changes after Rotherham: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Preston North End in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Preston on New Year’s Day – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side?

The game against North End will be Sunderland’s fourth match in 10 days, following a 1-1 draw at Rotherham last time out.

Patrick Roberts was forced off with an injury against the Millers, with Beale expected to make changes for the Black Cats’ first game of 2024.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Preston:

The Sunderland keeper made a string of important saves in the first half against Rotherham to keep his side level.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper made a string of important saves in the first half against Rotherham to keep his side level. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
After recovering from a long-term injury setback, Pembele made his Sunderland debut when he came off the bench in the second half at Rotherham. The 21-year-old took up some advanced positions and almost scored the winner with a late header.

2. RB: Timothee Pembele

After recovering from a long-term injury setback, Pembele made his Sunderland debut when he came off the bench in the second half at Rotherham. The 21-year-old took up some advanced positions and almost scored the winner with a late header. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Ballard coped well with balls into Sunderland’s box against Rotherham when the hosts took a direct approach.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard coped well with balls into Sunderland’s box against Rotherham when the hosts took a direct approach. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
O’Nien continues to captain the side this season. The defender took a knock at the end of the Rotherham match but should be ok to start against Preston.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien continues to captain the side this season. The defender took a knock at the end of the Rotherham match but should be ok to start against Preston. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPreston North EndPrestonRotherhamStadium of LightMillers