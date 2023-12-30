Michael Beale's Sunderland team to face Preston - with changes after Rotherham: Predicted XI photo gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to play Preston North End in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Preston on New Year’s Day – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side?
The game against North End will be Sunderland’s fourth match in 10 days, following a 1-1 draw at Rotherham last time out.
Patrick Roberts was forced off with an injury against the Millers, with Beale expected to make changes for the Black Cats’ first game of 2024.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Preston:
