Our predicted Sunderland team to play Hull City in their Championship fixture at the MKM Stadium.
New Sunderland head coach Michael Beale is preparing for his second game in charge – but who will start for the Black Cats against Hull at the MKM Stadium?
The Black Cats were beaten 3-0 by Coventry at the Stadium of Light last time out, but remain just three points off the play-off places.
Hull still occupy sixth place in the table despite a 3-2 defeat at Bristol City on Friday evening.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Tigers:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland keeper made an excellent double save in the first half against Coventry but could do little about the first two goals his side conceded. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Jenson Seelt
Niall Huggins’ injury may mean Seelt has to cover at right-back, with Timothee Pembele still building up his fitness. The Frenchman wasn’t named in the squad against Coventry despite playing 45 minutes for the under-21s side on Monday. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Dan Ballard
Ballard was winning his battles against former teammate Ellis Simms during the Coventry game but did make a rare error in the lead up to the visitors’ second goal. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien took responsibility after the Coventry defeat and will hope to put in a better performance against Hull. Photo: Frank Reid