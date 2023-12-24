Our predicted Sunderland team to play Hull City in their Championship fixture at the MKM Stadium.

New Sunderland head coach Michael Beale is preparing for his second game in charge – but who will start for the Black Cats against Hull at the MKM Stadium?

The Black Cats were beaten 3-0 by Coventry at the Stadium of Light last time out, but remain just three points off the play-off places.

Hull still occupy sixth place in the table despite a 3-2 defeat at Bristol City on Friday evening.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Tigers:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The Sunderland keeper made an excellent double save in the first half against Coventry but could do little about the first two goals his side conceded. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jenson Seelt Niall Huggins’ injury may mean Seelt has to cover at right-back, with Timothee Pembele still building up his fitness. The Frenchman wasn’t named in the squad against Coventry despite playing 45 minutes for the under-21s side on Monday. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Dan Ballard Ballard was winning his battles against former teammate Ellis Simms during the Coventry game but did make a rare error in the lead up to the visitors’ second goal. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales