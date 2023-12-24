News you can trust since 1873
Michael Beale's Sunderland team to face Hull - with changes after Coventry loss: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Hull City in their Championship fixture at the MKM Stadium.
Published 24th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

New Sunderland head coach Michael Beale is preparing for his second game in charge – but who will start for the Black Cats against Hull at the MKM Stadium?

The Black Cats were beaten 3-0 by Coventry at the Stadium of Light last time out, but remain just three points off the play-off places.

Hull still occupy sixth place in the table despite a 3-2 defeat at Bristol City on Friday evening.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Tigers:

The Sunderland keeper made an excellent double save in the first half against Coventry but could do little about the first two goals his side conceded.

The Sunderland keeper made an excellent double save in the first half against Coventry but could do little about the first two goals his side conceded. Photo: Frank Reid

Niall Huggins’ injury may mean Seelt has to cover at right-back, with Timothee Pembele still building up his fitness. The Frenchman wasn’t named in the squad against Coventry despite playing 45 minutes for the under-21s side on Monday.

Niall Huggins’ injury may mean Seelt has to cover at right-back, with Timothee Pembele still building up his fitness. The Frenchman wasn’t named in the squad against Coventry despite playing 45 minutes for the under-21s side on Monday. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard was winning his battles against former teammate Ellis Simms during the Coventry game but did make a rare error in the lead up to the visitors’ second goal.

Ballard was winning his battles against former teammate Ellis Simms during the Coventry game but did make a rare error in the lead up to the visitors’ second goal. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien took responsibility after the Coventry defeat and will hope to put in a better performance against Hull.

O’Nien took responsibility after the Coventry defeat and will hope to put in a better performance against Hull. Photo: Frank Reid

