Michael Beale's strongest Sunderland starting XI ahead of Newcastle United game with Patrick Roberts potentially out - gallery
Sunderland are set to face Newcastle United in the FA Cup this weekend in what will be the first senior meeting between the two sides since 2016 when both teams were in the Premier League.
Since then, the Magpies have been relegated to the Championship but now play their football in the Champions League after re-securing their Premier League status.
Sunderland slipped down to League One before eventually managing to pull themselves back into the Championship, which means a whole division now separates the two North East rivals.
Here, though, we take a look at Michael Beale’s strongest starting XI and bench for the clash between Sunderland and Newcastle United in the FA Cup: