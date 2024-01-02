It is nearly time for Sunderland vs Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round – but what is Michael Beale’s strongest XI and bench heading into the game?

Sunderland are set to face Newcastle United in the FA Cup this weekend in what will be the first senior meeting between the two sides since 2016 when both teams were in the Premier League.

Since then, the Magpies have been relegated to the Championship but now play their football in the Champions League after re-securing their Premier League status.

Sunderland slipped down to League One before eventually managing to pull themselves back into the Championship, which means a whole division now separates the two North East rivals.

Here, though, we take a look at Michael Beale’s strongest starting XI and bench for the clash between Sunderland and Newcastle United in the FA Cup:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The local lad is a shoo-in for Sunderland in the goalkeeping position and has been the club's first choice since midway through the Black Cats' final season in League One. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

2 . LB: Aji Alese The defender's return to fitness is a timely boost for Sunderland head coach Michael Beale. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . RB: Trai Hume Trai Hume will more than likely start at right-back but could also be deployed on the left flank of Beale's defence. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales