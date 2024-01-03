Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale says Sunderland are heading into the Wear-Tyne derby in a good place but insists that no one behind the scenes is underestimating the challenge in front of them.

Newcastle United's form has dipped in recent weeks amid a lengthy injury list of Eddie Howe, but Beale says the strength of the XI named against Liverpool in midweek speaks for itself. The head coach is nevertheless encouraged by the way his players have responded to a chastening defeat against Coventry City in his first game in charge, having taken seven points from the last nine over the festive period.

"Coming out of the festive period it was really important that we stayed in the play-off positions, you can see how tight it is," Beale said ahead of the FA Cup Third Round tie.

"To come out of it and have the next two weeks before the Ipswich fixture just enables to focus on this game in the calmest possible way. The response from the players to the change has been fantastic, there's been a lot around the players and they've done really well.

"You could see there was a bit of tiredness in the air towards the end of the Preston game, but I thought the two goals we scored were fantastic. So we're in a good place, we can park the league and focus on this game.

“The focus has got to be on our young team and young players. There’s a lot of ambition in our dressing room, with players that want to go on and play in the Premier League and Champions League. Well, they’re coming up against a team at the weekend that has been heavily invested in for that, and has played in the Champions League this season. What an opportunity it is for those young players to go and get feedback, and for them to really do our fans proud in this game. It’s a fantastic cup tie.

"As a football club, and with our young players, we’re really ambitious. We’re playing against a very good team, but we are playing for our fans and our city, so it’s really important that we put that into the performance, in terms of our focus, concentration and quality. We know it’s going to be a really tough game, but it’s at our stadium, with our fans behind us, so there’s everything to like about this game."

Beale was asked whether he felt it was a good time to play Newcastle United given their recent form, but said he didn't see it that way and nor did anyone at the club.

"I think this is the first week that they've had a breather as well, they've had three games a week which is different for a lot of the squad than maybe previous year," he said.