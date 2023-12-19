Michael Beale's influence at Sunderland has begun to be felt after his appointment on Monday.

Sunderland started with 10 first-team players in their XI last night as Graeme Murty's under-21s lost to their Arsenal counterparts - a decision driven by new head coach Michael Beale.

Adil Aouchiche, Bradley Dack and Eliezer Mayenda featured from the beginning for the under-21s after coming off the bench for the first team against Bristol City on Saturday. Goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, Nectarios Triantis, Jenson Seelt, Nazariy Rusyn and Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow started for the under-21s side, after being named on the bench at Ashton Gate over the weekend.

Right-back Timothee Pembele also made his first Sunderland appearance since his summer move from PSG, after recovering from a long-term injury setback. Aji Alese and Jay Matete also managed 45 minutes following their long-term injuries.

Beale was in attendance at Eppleton CW and The Echo understands that the decision to field so many senior players against Arsenal was a decision made by the former Rangers boss as he looks to get a feel for his squad ahead of Saturday's clash against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light.

The returns to action of Alese, Matete and Pembele will provide Sunderland's new head coach a welcome boost in the coming weeks, though the trio will be managed very carefully after each enduring long lay-offs in 2023.

Alese, Matete and Pembele aren't likely to play any part against Coventry City for the first team on Saturday in the Championship as they are eased back into senior contention carefully. Despite fielding so many seniors against Arsenal's under-21s, the Black Cats lost the game 2-1.

Beale was appointed Sunderland's new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract after stints at Queens Park Rangers and Rangers earlier this week. The club have also confirmed that Mike Dodds will be promoted to become Beale's assistant, with Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini remaining in their current roles.