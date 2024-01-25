Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale says he is 'a little bit perplexed and bemused' by the reaction to Sunderland's last two league defeats.

A large number of supporters have called for Beale's removal online seven games into his tenure, while there were chants of 'sacked in the morning' at the Stadium of Light after Hull City took the lead last Friday night. Beale insists there is much to be positive about and also took aim at Tony Mowbray's record before his departure, saying that it shows the issues which are holding the team back this season will take longer to address.

"We’ve just lost two close games, so off the back of that there’s obviously anxiety in the fanbase because we want to do well," Beale said.

"We’re in a similar position to when I took over, so there’s still a lot to play for. I think some people weren’t happy when I arrived before I even started playing a game, so we have to just play the next game that’s in front of us. I’m delighted with the way the players are working behind the scenes and the togetherness of the group. I just have to keep working with the players and if the results go our way it will change some people’s opinion, but some people may never so I have to face that as a fact really.

"If we win that game we’ll go back just outside the play-offs on goal difference, so there’s a huge crisis at this football club; the youngest team in the league, we haven’t got the biggest budget, we’re sat three points outside the play-offs with a home game coming up. I’m a little bit perplexed and bemused by the outside thing.

"The change was made by the club. We’d won two in nine when the change was made. In the next nine league games the team has won four. So, for me, there’s an ongoing issue that we’re not scoring enough goals. We’re scoring a goal per game in the last 18 or 19 and we need to try and rectify that. We need all the support from the outside and the focus needs to stay on the team, I think.

"They’re a young group," he added.

"They train really well and I’m delighted with the work we’ve done behind the scenes. At some point we’re going to reward ourselves in the games and the result will be positive. It was only a couple of games ago we were three unbeaten. The last two games in particular in the league have been very harsh on us, they were two close games. we had more possession than Ipswich at their stadium, we had considerably more than Hull at our stadium so to come out of both games losing to set plays is disappointing.

"We’d like the team to play better in the final third, a little bit quicker and they’re the things we’re working on. But in terms of what the players in house are giving me, I’m absolutely delighted in their work ethic every day, but everyone is aware of the noise in the background. All we can focus on is the next game."