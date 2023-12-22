Michael Beale labelled 'downgrade' on Tony Mowbray by ex-Celtic striker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale has been heavily criticised by former Celtic striker turned BBC pundit Chris Sutton after he was appointed Sunderland's new head coach.

The ex-Rangers and QPR boss will take charge of his first Sunderland game this weekend as the Black Cats face Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship with Mike Dodds by his side as his primary assistant.

Sunderland have won two and lost one since the sacking of Tony Mowbray with home wins against West Brom and Leeds United followed by an away loss to Bristol City. Beale has signed a two-and-a-half contract at the Academy of Light and spoke to the press for the first time as head coach on Wednesday.

However, speaking about Beale taking the reins from Mowbray on the It’s All Kicking Off! Podcast; former Aston Villa, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers goalscorer, Sutton was scathing regarding Sunderland's new man after his appointment.

He said: “Yeah good luck, Mick. “His greatest attribute in football appears to be pulling the wool over people’s eyes. I think he talked about being pulled in a different direction at Rangers – what direction was that?

“I think he called Ange Postecoglou ‘lucky’, I mean blimey, some of the jobs Mick gets, some of the jobs humble Mick gets, I think he’s slightly fortunate to get this job.