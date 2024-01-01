Michael Beale issues brief Patrick Roberts injury update ahead of Newcastle United tie
Sunderland boss has issued a Patrick Roberts update ahead of the derby against Newcastle United
Michael Beale admits that Patrick Roberts remains an injury doubt for Saturday's FA Cup Third Round clash with Newcastle United.
Roberts was absent as Sunderland came out 2-0 winners against Preston North End on New Year's Day, with Alex Pritchard scoring and impressing from the right flank as Nazariy Rusyn scored his first goal for the club playing as the central striker.
Beale says Sunderland are still waiting for the results of the scan after the influential winger limped out of the early stages of the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.
"We'll have to see," Beale said.
"We're a bit unaware on him at the moment, obviously in the festive period it's not as easy to get the scans and the results, so we're still waiting for the results. We don't know if he'll be available for Newcastle, I'll give an update the next time I speak to you."
Speaking on Friday night, Beale said he was hopeful that Roberts will have avoided any significant damage as a result of him coming off so soon after feeling the discomfort.
“He said he felt it being tight, so we’ll obviously get it looked at, but he doesn’t feel as though he’s popped it so we might be lucky there," Beale said on Friday.
Aji Alese made a welcome return on Saturday to boost Beale's options for the derby, with Dennis Cirkin now back in training. Bradley Dack remains a major doubt with the hamstring problem that has kept him out of the team's last two fixtures.