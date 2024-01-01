Patrick Roberts was forced off with an injury during Sunderland's 1-1 draw against Rotherham. Picture by FRANK REID

Michael Beale admits that Patrick Roberts remains an injury doubt for Saturday's FA Cup Third Round clash with Newcastle United.

Roberts was absent as Sunderland came out 2-0 winners against Preston North End on New Year's Day, with Alex Pritchard scoring and impressing from the right flank as Nazariy Rusyn scored his first goal for the club playing as the central striker.

Beale says Sunderland are still waiting for the results of the scan after the influential winger limped out of the early stages of the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.

"We'll have to see," Beale said.

"We're a bit unaware on him at the moment, obviously in the festive period it's not as easy to get the scans and the results, so we're still waiting for the results. We don't know if he'll be available for Newcastle, I'll give an update the next time I speak to you."

Speaking on Friday night, Beale said he was hopeful that Roberts will have avoided any significant damage as a result of him coming off so soon after feeling the discomfort.

“He said he felt it being tight, so we’ll obviously get it looked at, but he doesn’t feel as though he’s popped it so we might be lucky there," Beale said on Friday.

