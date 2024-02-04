Michael Beale explains where Callum Styles will fit into his Sunderland team and plans when fit
Michael Beale has been discussing Sunderland's third and final addition of the January window
Michael Beale says Callum Style will bring welcome versatility to his Sunderland squad and has revealed that he nearly signed him earlier in his management career.
Styles joined Sunderland on loan from Barnsley on deadline day and is capable of playing in both midfield and at left back. Beale has hinted that he will likely initially be used on that left flank, with Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins all currently sidelined through injury.
"We've had a big issue on the left side of defence," Beale said.
"Trai has gone over there and Jenson has come in at right back and both of them have done really well, but you'd love to have balance. We had it for a period of time when Aji was back fit but then we lost it after a couple of games.
"Leo is an option for us and I feel that Callum can play either as a left back or as a left wing back, and because he's used to playing in midfield he can move diagonally into there, which supports Jack [Clarke] who likes to stay wide. He can certainly play in a two or a three-man midfield on the left of it.
"He's a player I've actually followed for a while. I know the club have been interested for a while. He was one that once the club mentioned him I was really keen, and I actually met him 1-v-1 to speak about joining a previous club so I'm delighted to be working with him."
Kristjaan Speakman confirmed earlier in the day that Styles would miss Sunderland's next two fixtures as he recovers from surgery on his appendix.
"We had an agreement on Callum but then he had to go for surgery, it was a fairly minor procedure nowadays and the medical staff obviously do an incredible job," Speakman said.
"He's just gotta get himself back on his feet and he should be back on the grass in the next ten to fourteen days and available for selection.
"That was obviously a decision for us to make, do you stick with it or go with someone else, but we felt it was the right decision to forgo this next game or two to have him for the rest of the season beyond that.