Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland head coach Michael Beale has explained what went wrong for him at Rangers - and told Black Cats fans what to expect from him.

Beale has been out of work since leaving Rangers last October but emerged as a surprise frontrunner in the search for Tony Mowbray's replacement and was appointed to the role on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beale turned down an approach from Wolves last season after impressing at QPR, before ultimately departing for Rangers. He left after a disappointing start to the current season but Sunderland are said to have been impressed by his coaching acumen and record in player development.

"I went into QPR as a head coach and originally went into Rangers in the same role," Beale said of his stint in Scotland with Rangers as manager. "There was a lot of changes with people leaving and I got pulled in different places.

"The thing that I'm really comfortable with here is the alignment through the club - my role being in line with that as a head coach and having an opinion and idea on other aspects of the club, but I want to be the coach of the team, not the manager of the whole football club."