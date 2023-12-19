Michael Beale explains Rangers failure and tells Sunderland fans what to expect
Michael Beale was speaking after being announced as Sunderland's new head coach.
Sunderland head coach Michael Beale has explained what went wrong for him at Rangers - and told Black Cats fans what to expect from him.
Beale has been out of work since leaving Rangers last October but emerged as a surprise frontrunner in the search for Tony Mowbray's replacement and was appointed to the role on Monday evening.
Beale turned down an approach from Wolves last season after impressing at QPR, before ultimately departing for Rangers. He left after a disappointing start to the current season but Sunderland are said to have been impressed by his coaching acumen and record in player development.
"I went into QPR as a head coach and originally went into Rangers in the same role," Beale said of his stint in Scotland with Rangers as manager. "There was a lot of changes with people leaving and I got pulled in different places.
"The thing that I'm really comfortable with here is the alignment through the club - my role being in line with that as a head coach and having an opinion and idea on other aspects of the club, but I want to be the coach of the team, not the manager of the whole football club."
On what Sunderland fans can expect from him, Beale added: "I'm a hands-on coach, so I'm on the pitch every single day. I need to drive it. My background has been on-field coaching - that's where I'm at my best on the pitch with the players. I'm determined to lead from the front in that aspect."