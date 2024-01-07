Michael Beale confirms significant Sunderland injury blow after derby-day defeat
Michael Beale has issued a Sunderland injury update after the defeat to Newcastle United
Patrick Roberts is likely to miss most of Sunderland's January schedule with a calf problem, Michael Beale has confirmed.
Roberts suffered an injury in the early stages of the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United last month, and has missed Sunderland's last two fixtures as a result. Beale had said in the build up to the derby defeat to Newcastle United that the influential winger was a 'big doubt' for the game, and has now ruled him out for at least Sunderland's next two fixtures.
Sunderland travel to face second-placed Ipswich Town next weekend, before a tricky fixture against Hull City the following week.
"I don't expect Pat back for a couple more weeks, unfortunately," Beale said.
"He has a problem with his calf and we expect it to be three to four weeks. He's done a week [of that] now.
"We can't rush him because when it comes to the end of the season we are going to need everyone fit and firing. It's unfortunate because Patrick is someone who could have helped us on a day like today, for sure."