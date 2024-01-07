Michael Beale confirms significant Sunderland injury blow after derby-day defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Roberts is likely to miss most of Sunderland's January schedule with a calf problem, Michael Beale has confirmed.

Roberts suffered an injury in the early stages of the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United last month, and has missed Sunderland's last two fixtures as a result. Beale had said in the build up to the derby defeat to Newcastle United that the influential winger was a 'big doubt' for the game, and has now ruled him out for at least Sunderland's next two fixtures.

Sunderland travel to face second-placed Ipswich Town next weekend, before a tricky fixture against Hull City the following week.

"I don't expect Pat back for a couple more weeks, unfortunately," Beale said.

"He has a problem with his calf and we expect it to be three to four weeks. He's done a week [of that] now.