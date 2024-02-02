Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale has confirmed that Patrick Roberts is set to return to the Sunderland squad on Sunday, though deadline-day addition Callum Styles is likely to miss the next two fixtures.

Sunderland had agreed a deal with Barnsley last week to bring Styles in on loan with an option to buy in the summer, but the midfielder was then forced to undergo surgery on his appendix. The Black Cats ultimately decided to proceed with the deal, confident that he will in action soon enough to make a significant impact on the club's push for the play-offs.

Roberts' return offers a major boost to Beale's squad depth both on Sunday and beyond, while he also confirmed that the club's other January additions Leo Hjelde and Romaine Mundle will go straight into the matchday 20 on Sunday.

"Patrick Roberts will be involved as long as he comes through training on Saturday, so he's ahead of schedule," Beale said.

"It's important that we respect that as well but if you ask Paddy, he's fit and ready to go. Leo and Romaine are both ready to go. Leo is slightly in front of Romaine in terms of the minutes he's played this season but they're both ready to come straight into the squad this weekend."

Kristjaan Speakman had offered an update on Styles' progress earlier in the press conference, confirming his absence from the Middlesbrough game and in all likelihood from Plymouth's visit to the Stadium of Light next Saturday.

"We had an agreement on Callum but then he had to go for surgery, it was a fairly minor procedure nowadays and the medical staff obviously do an incredible job," Speakman said.

"He's just got to get himself back on his feet and he should be back on the grass in the next ten to fourteen days and available for selection.