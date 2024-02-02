Sunderland under-18's continued their quest for success in the FA Youth Cup in front of supporters at the Stadium of Light against Swindon Town on Friday evening with a place in the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition up for grabs.

The Black Cats fell behind to two very early goals but pulled one back to head into the interval 2-1 down but couldn't find an equaliser in the second stanza.

Here, we take a look at how each player fared against Swindon Town at the Stadium of Light:

Matty Young Nothing he could have done for the opening two goals but produced a stunning double save before Swindon's second goal. He looks like a real prospect and is really assured with the ball at his feet. 7

Thomas Lavery Sunderland's right-back on the day. Created Sunderland's first goal with a great assist and looked a threat all night. 8

Luke Bell Could have done better for Swindon's opener just seconds into the match but grew into the first half. Doesn't mind a physical battle and reads the game really well. 6