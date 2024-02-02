Sunderland under-18's continued their quest for success in the FA Youth Cup in front of supporters at the Stadium of Light against Swindon Town on Friday evening with a place in the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition up for grabs.
The Black Cats fell behind to two very early goals but pulled one back to head into the interval 2-1 down but couldn't find an equaliser in the second stanza.
Here, we take a look at how each player fared against Swindon Town at the Stadium of Light:
1. Matty Young
Nothing he could have done for the opening two goals but produced a stunning double save before Swindon’s second goal. He looks like a real prospect and is really assured with the ball at his feet. 7 Photo: Photo courtesy of Ben Cuthbertson
2. Thomas Lavery
Sunderland’s right-back on the day. Created Sunderland’s first goal with a great assist and looked a threat all night. 8 Photo: Photo courtesy of Ben Cuthbertson
3. Luke Bell
Could have done better for Swindon’s opener just seconds into the match but grew into the first half. Doesn’t mind a physical battle and reads the game really well. 6 Photo: Photo courtesy of Ben Cuthbertson
4. Kailem Beattie
Was caught cold alongside his defensive partner Luke Bell for Swindon’s opening goal. Brought the ball out from defence well and greatly improved in the second half, stopping a couple of good Swindon attacks on the break. 6 Photo: Photo courtesy of Ben Cuthbertson