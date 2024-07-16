Sunderland’s focus will now shift towards the transfer market after the appointment of Régis Le Bris with all eyes on sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.

The 48-year-old Frenchman was appointed as Sunderland’s new head earlier this summer, signing a three-year deal on Wearside after leaving French club FC Lorient.

Le Bris expressed his desire to keep Jack Clarke at the club but admitted there are no guarantees in the transfer market. The player then spoke to the media after Sunderland’s pre-season friendly loss against Gateshead.

When asked about transfer interest after the game, Clarke replied: “Obviously that interest has been there but it doesn't affect me. I'm still wearing a red and white shirt at the end of the day. That's what I'm focusing on. As long as I'm in a red and white shirt, that's all I'll be focusing on.

“I'm coming in every single day, wearing Sunderland colours every day. As long as I'm playing for Sunderland I won't be thinking about anything else. If things are going to happen then they're going to happen when they happen. I'm not focusing on anything else other than the present and in the present, I'm playing for Sunderland.”

Here, we take a look at how Le Bris’ dream starting XI and squad could look if Jack Clarke decided to stay at Sunderland this summer:

GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson has started 91 of Sunderland's 92 games in the league since promotion to the Championship and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives

RB: Trai Hume After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 22, signed a contract extension at Sunderland in June last year, with his deal now running until the summer of 2027.

LB: Dennis Cirkin The former Tottenham left-back is a hugely important player for Sunderland when fit. Unfortunately, Cirkin spent much of last season injured but has started the current campaign extremely well.