Sunderland will bid farewell to a club stalwart at their final game of the season on Sunday

Mel Reay has hailed Megan Beer's 'unbelievable' service to Sunderland as the defender prepares to call time on her career at the club on Sunday.

Sunderland have confirmed that Beer will retire after Sunderland's final game of the Championship campaign this weekend, when they face Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light on Sunday (2pm KO). Beer has been a club stalwart for over a decade and most recently has been a vital player for Reay in the fightback from an enforced double relegation back to near the top of the second tier.

Beer has been juggling her commitments as a firefighter with the increasing professionalisation of the second tier over the last couple of seasons and Reay said her performances when called upon were testament to her character and ability.

"Megan Beer plays her last game for the club on Sunday," Reay said. She's someone who has given 11 years of service to the club, an unbelievable person who I've actually coached for 18 years.

I've seen her come through all phases of her life and career, an unbelievable person who has juggled her career as a firefighter with playing for us this season. Everyone in the squad and the staff has huge admiration for her, a highlight this season was Megan coming off a nightshift when we played Sheffield United at Bramall Lane - she marked her opponent out of the game for 90 minutes. She probably hasn't played as much as she would have wanted this season but her contribution to the squad can't go unnoticed. A true professional and she'll be a huge miss. We've already had the conversation about what she has brought to the club, she has been phenomenal. She'll be one of the Sunderland ultras at away games next season!"

Reay says Sunderland will look to find ways to keep Beer involved with the club moving into the future, recognising the contributions Keira Ramshaw and Grace McCatty have made since their retirements.

"Meg just need to find her niche in terms of how she can maybe stay involved," Reay said.

"So Keira didn't really enjoy the coaching side of the game but she comes in twice a week to do sports massage and she's at every home game. Keeping players who've traditionally been at the club before the professional era is so important for me, the tradition of where this club has been and where it is then going to... having people like Meg, Keira Ramshaw, Grace McCatty is so important for those younger players. "

Sunderland will almost certainly end the campaign in seventh position as even with a win against Sheffield United, they would need Bristol City to lose against Durham and a 17-goal swing to overhaul them.