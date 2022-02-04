Mel Reay welcomes selection headaches and a major contract boost ahead of Sunderland's league return

Herron, 19, has been a key player in Reay's side this season, playing in multiple positions as the Black Cats look to establish themselves back at Championship level.

The RTC graduate has signed an 18-month deal, giving both her and the club security and clarity heading not just into the rest of the current campaign, but the next one too.

"We're delighted," Reay said.

Sunderland boss Mel Reay

"We've had her for three years now and we've seen huge development over that period of time.

"Her performances this year and her consistency, she's earned it.

"It's a reward for her and it's great for us going forward, because we know that she's going to be with us next season as well."

Herron is once again expected to have a key role on Sunday as Reay's side return to Championship action against Sheffield United.

Sunderland are without a win since the winter break but took great heart from a battling performance in the FA Cup last week, with WSL Birmingham City needing extra time to edge a narrow 2-1 win.

Sunderland were missing experienced players Grace McCatty and Emma Kelly, leading to Reay switching to five at the back.

Kelly has been ruled out of Sunday's game as she recovers from that ankle injury, but should returning to training next week.

"It was always going to be a tough game and it could have gone either way," Reay said.

"We had a gameplan and stuck to it, well organised and well drilled, particularly given how much experience we were missing from the team.

"That was a key reason we set up the way we did.

"We stayed in the game and if we're in the WSL that's a really good point.

"We managed to get the youngsters on in extra time as well so they could have that exposure, and hopefully that will stand us in good stead moving forward.

"The performance levels were really high.

"We need to be hard to beat again on Sunday, we've got ten games left and we want as many points as we can get.

"Anything less than what they produced last weekend will be unacceptable and those are the levels that they've got to maintain between now and the end of season."

Reay is weighing up whether to persist with last weekend's defensive shape, and is also facing a welcome headache in goal.

Claudia Moan delivered a superb display against Birmingham on her return to the team, and is pushing for a recall to the league XI.

"We have played that formation in the National League and I think it's important to have that plan B," Reay said.

"It's good to have that adaptability, so we'll look at who we've got on Sunday.

"Claudia had a really good game, which was of no surprise to me because I see her make those saves all week in training.

"We've got great competition between her and Alison [Cowling], and they're pushing each all the way," Reay added.

"That's what I want, that competition and those selection headaches.

"I'm really pleased for Claudia and it's definitely given us some food for thought moving forward."

