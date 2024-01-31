Sunderland boss Mel Reay

Mel Reay says Sunderland are 'relishing' the chance to face Chelsea in the quarter finals of the Conti Cup next week but insists that no one is looking behind a crucial league clash away to Reading on Sunday.

It has been a dramatic week on Wearside, with the Black Cats initially heading out the competition after a 7-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the final game of the group stages. However, the points were subsequently awarded to Sunderland after Villa were found to have fielded an ineligible player. That saw Sunderland go through as group winners, with Villa progressing as one of the competition's best second-placed teams.

Sunderland's rewarded is a trip to London next week to face one of the very best teams in the world.

"I was really pleased with the draw, to be fair," Reay said.

"I just think what an opportunity for the players to go and pitch themselves up against some of the best players in the world, they're certainly the best team in England so we're delighted and looking forward to it. We weren't expecting to qualify initially from the group, so it's a bit of a free hit for us and to go up against some of the best players... I don't think many of our players have competed against Chelsea so it's a great experience for them and something they can take away and learn from.

"We've got to come through the Reading game unscathed first, and then we'll see where we're at," Reay added.

"Reading is the most important game for us, that's where our full focus is this week and it's only after that game that we'll turn our heads to Chelsea. The players are fully focused on the league, that's our bread and butter and right now it's all about trying to go to Reading and get three points on the board."

Sunderland's win at Blackburn Rovers put them top of the Championship and was particularly satisfying for Reay after a challenging build up to the game. Reay says her squad believe they can maintain their current form but will not underestimate Reading, who they face on Sunday afternoon.

"We're up there on merit and through good performances," Reay said.

"The game against Blackburn was a really difficult one for us in terms of our preparation, our bus didn't turn up so we were late. We had 45 minutes to get ready and get out there and the first half felt rushed, it wasn't the way we normally we want to play. But the players showed character, professionalism and won in a different type of way. It's invaluable to be able to do that, it's six points from two league games so far this year, and we go to Reading in good spirits and determined to try and do it again.

