Mel Reay on Sunderland's Championship return, Crystal Palace test and Coventry United penalty

Sunderland boss Mel Reay

United were on the brink of liquidation at the turn of the year, but have been given hope of a brighter future after energy businessman Lewis Taylor agreed a deal to purchase the club.

The issues that led them to that point have nevertheless drawn a sanction, and Reay says Sunderland know from experience how off-pitch issues can bring a group closer together.

Sunderland now have a sixteen-point cushion to the relegation spot but Reay says United are not down and out as all across the pyramid hope for a successful resolution for players and staff at the club.

Taylor has already said that he intends to appeal the punishment.

"We've been in a similar position, not in terms of the club folding of course but in terms of that setback." Reay said.

"It does take time to heal.

"They've got a 10-point penalty which will be difficult for them, but like us all those years ago they will rally together to try and claw themselves out of the situation.

"They were starting to pick up points before the deduction so they're not down and out, they're going to fight to stay in the league.

"They are going to be a dangerous team to play."

Sunderland face an in-form Crystal Palace side on Sunday afternoon at Eppleton (2pm KO) as they resume their league campaign after the winter break.

With three away games following in the league, Reay said it will be a month that acts a stern test of her side credentials.

Cause for optimism is the excellent performance that held league leaders to a draw in the Conti Cup before Christmas, with Sunderland going on to secure a penalty shootout win.

And for a side still adjusting to a new league, Reay believes the experience of now having played every side in the division will act as a significant boost.

"We had a big meeting on Tuesday to see where we're at, we've all had a pause over Christmas and we've reminded them of the objectives," Reay said.

"We've played everyone once now so we know what we're going to face.

"It's about bettering what we've already done, reaching higher standards and climbing up the league.

"We've got a tough month, Palace at home and then three on the road, three overnight stops for players working seven days a week.

"That's tough, but it'll be done after this month.

"We want to pick up points up this month in order to go into the tail end of the season flying.

"Palace have got some really got good league form," Reay added.

"It was a really tough game at Selhurst Park and we were delighted to get a point.

"It'll be tough, they've got some real attacking threat and pace.

"We know what we're going to face, we need to make sure we compete.

"We held Liverpool to a draw before Christmas and we take confidence from that, knowing that we can compete."

