Sunderland return to Championship action on Sunday afternoon

Mel Reay has urged her Sunderland side not to let their standards from the first half of the season slip as they return to Championship action on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats were back in action after the winter break last Sunday but despite a promising first-half performance they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup. After two defeats in three league games before the break, Reay and her players are determined to relaunch their push for the top of the table when they welcome Sheffield United to Eppleton on Sunday (2pm KO).

Reay said her side had proven how good a team in they are in the first half of the season and that it was vital not to overreact to some disappointing results.

"I think we can [achieve something special]," Reay said.

"You can't just reflect on the last two games but the half season that we've had as well. Comparing it to where we were last season, we are in a totally different place. The squad have done really well to get us into a really good position in this league, and I think a lot of heads were turned because of that. People see you now as a good team but it's only half of the job done. We need to continue with the standards we've set and make sure we're right up there come the end of the season.

Reay is expecting a tough test from Sheffield United and says her side cannot afford to be anywhere below their best.

"They had a good performance last weekend, took Spurs all the way before they conceded a late goal," Reay said.

"That's this competition for you, there's no easy games. We've got aspirations within the squad to go even higher again, so we need to dust ourselves down, not feel sorry for ourselves because we haven't lost anything. We need to make sure that we're at the races or we'll be punished, we know that. You can't get too high when you win or too high when you lose, you've got to have that steady state. The squad have trained really well this week so we just need to get across what we want on Sunday, and hopefully we can go and put some points on the board.

"The players have to remember, we haven't played much in the league of late but you put the table up and we are still right up there. We're well aware that we've lost two on the bounce and we now need to use that as a springboard to make sure we stay really competitive."

Grace Ede is expected to return to the squad after missing out to illness last week, Reay confirmed. While the head coach is hopeful of strengthening her squad this month and adding competition in forward areas, no deals are imminent.