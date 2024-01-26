Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mel Reay admits that Sunderland are unlikely to strengthen their squad in the final week of the January window but says an outstanding win over Sheffield United shows the depth of talent within the group.

It has been a dramatic week on Wearside, after a 7-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Conti Cup on Wednesday night. That looked likely to send Sunderland out of the competition, but it has subsequently been revealed that Villa fielded an ineligible player in the game. The draw for the knockout stages has been postponed as the FA investigate the matter, with Sunderland as of yet unsure what will happen next.

While disappointed with the on-pitch result, Reay had made nine changes to her side and so was realistic about the gulf to a WSL opponent. Of more importance the club's campaign was the 3-0 win in the Championship last weekend, which kept the Black Cats firmly in the title race.

Reay had made some significant changes to her side and watched them pay off handsomely, with Emily Scarr scoring a brace and Ellen Jones adding another on their return to the XI. It brought a swift and satisfying end to an indifferent run of form and Reay says the players must back it up against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday (2pm kick off).

"We're big on reflecting, with our own eyes and the data as well," Reay said.

"With good, honest conversations with players about the individual and collective performance, they were really disappointed [with the FA Cup exit to Southampton the week previous. We were disappointed as staff but we had good conversations about where we want to go and what it should look and feel like when we're on the pitch.

"The players really stepped up and delivered and they were really pleased with what they produced. I thought they were excellent.

"We've got a really competitive squad now and it's hard to pick an XI for the weekend. When you make changes and two players you bring in score, it looks good! But those players have trained really hard for their opportunity and were chomping at the bit. We've got healthy competition now, they're professional players and everyone is looking at what they're producing. I thought it was a complete performance from us, the players have set the bar really high for Saturday now and we want the three points."

The Championship transfer window closes next Wednesday night and though Reay had been keen to add another player following Keira Ramshaw's retirement earlier this season, that now appears unlikely.

"It's probably looking unlikely, now," Reay said.

"We have had conversations with certain players and if I could, I would - but it's out of my hands. I think January is always tough, players are almost always under contract. There are loan options out there but again, it's got to be the right people who can compliment what we've already got."