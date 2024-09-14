Sunderland boss Mel Reay | Sunderland Women's boss Mel Reay.

Sunderland return to Championship action against Southampton on Sunday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland could be without captain Brianna Westrup as they bid to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Birmingham City against Southampton last weekend.

Westrup was forced off with an injury during the second half of the 5-0 defeat at St Andrews on opening day, and has not yet returned to training this week though the problem is not thought to be a serious one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think she's a doubt, to be honest," head coach Mel Reay said.

"It was an impact injury on her calf, a bit like a dead leg. She's not been on the grass yet so I'll just leave that call until Saturday to see how she's doing."

Sunderland had come into the campaign full of confidence following their third-place finish last season but it proved to be a chastening opening fixture as the hosts ran out emphatic winners. The Black Cats are looking forward to be being back on home turf at Eppleton this weekend (2pm KO, Sunday) and Reay says there have been a lot of honest conversations behind the scenes this week. Reay is hopeful that the evidence of last season and the pre-season programme means it is a one off but warned that it's a strong lesson to take through the rest of the campaign.

"It was a really disappointing performance and one that I said at the time I didn't see coming," Reay said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a positive pre season, we'd beaten Everton with the same team 2-1 just a couple of weeks before.

"There's been some tough reflections, it's not nice watching it back and critiquing and identifying how and where things went wrong. But we did it, boxed it off, drew a line under it and we have to get into the Southampton game positive and determined to put things right. I think you can accept defeat but the manner of it.. Birmingham were really good and we were really bad. We've had good reflections both in terms of staff and the players, they've been really honest and vulnerable with each other. We have to try and park those emotions now, we have to move on. We have to try and make it the best thing that ever happened to us, a real kick up the backside and their determined to put it right. We're in it together, we've got each other's back and we're right behind each other.

"It was out of character, the squad is strong and competitive and I think it was a one-off and I'm hoping it was a one-off. It was a wake-up call for us, it's so important that you don't take anything for granted. In this league you've got to turn up and deliver a 9/10 performance."