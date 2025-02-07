Mel Reay issues Sunderland injury update after triple blow ahead of crucial cup clash

Sunderland travel to face Portsmouth on Sunday with a huge prize on the line

Sunderland are facing a nervous wait to determine how long they will be without star striker Eleanor Dale.

Dale was forced off in the 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City with a knee injury last weekend and the club are seeking a second opinion on the initial scan results. The Black Cats are therefore hopeful that the absence will not be prolonged but Dale will be absent as the club seek to book their place in the FA Cup quarter final this weekend.

Jessie Stapleton will also be missing as Sunderland travel to face Portsmouth, but midfielder Katie Kitching will be available after her surprise absence from the XI against Birmingham last weekend.

"Katie reported ill on the morning of the game, which is not what you want to wake up to but it's part of the game," head coach Mel Reay said.

"She's fine now, she was back in Tuesday ready to train. She's had a full week training so she'll go back in on Sunday.

"Jessie has got concussion. She's fine now but she will follow the FA protocols around returning to play, so she'll miss this weekend as a result of those guidelines. Eleanor has had numerous scans on her knee this week, we've sent her for a second opinion but she'll certainly be missing this game.

"It's a huge blow but we've got a squad and there are opportunities now. Brianna [Westrup] did well coming back in from injury last Sunday so she'll come back in and captain the side this weekend. Emily Scarr did a really good job up there last season, scoring a lot of goals. Mary McAteer can also play up there, so we've got multiple options. I'm confident that the players we've got are capable of playing in multiple positions."

Sunday's cup tie holds great importance for the club, with the winner having a very good chance of landing a tie against a WSL club next time out. The financial incentive is also vast as the winner will land an £80,000 boost, with a further £22,000 guaranteed for taking part in the quarter final. Reay is also determined to keep building momentum for the league run-in.

"Every game is important because we don't have many left," Reay said.

"We want to get to the quarter finals because it's an important and prestigious cup. We want to go as far as we can so we are taking it seriously, as people have seen in every round we've played so far.

"Portsmouth have got some good players, some pace and they brought some players in through the January window. We have seven days to the next league game and we want consistency, so we want another run and that has to start on Sunday. The players who play on Sunday will know there's an opportunity to keep the shirt. It's exciting, we know we can't look further this round. In previous years we've had some really good cup ties against WSL teams but we've got to make sure that we're fully prepared and put a good shift in on Sunday first and foremost."