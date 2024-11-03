Chris Fryatt

Sunderland Women are back in action against Bristol City at Eppleton this Sunday

Mel Reay says Grace McCatty will offer vital experience and cover in defender after the defender came out of retirement this week to rejoin Sunderland for the rest of the week.

Sunderland were already without captain Bri Westrup until January and Reay was forced to act after her defensive depth was further impacted by injuries to Jessica Brown and Louise Griffiths. Brown is expected back in the near future but Griffiths will be out for a period of time.

"I think it's no surprise that we've got a few injuries in our defending unit," Reay said.

"I spoke to Grace about 12 days ago and softly mentioned the possibility, and she was all for it. She's still a true professional so she's been keeping herself ticking over, so it's just about getting her back on the ball and up to match speed now. It's a huge addition for us, a much-needed one with the injuries we have. Grace will be straight back in the squad this weekend.

"Jessica will miss this weekend but she will be back at Blackburn. Brianna we're expecting back after Christmas, she is in a good place and well on track with her recovery but she will obviously still be out for a while. Louise has had a bit of setback, she had an operation in the summer to remove a bone from her knee, and it's just ongoing so we don't have a return date for that yet. So it just made sense to bring Grace back for that bit of experience but also that cover."

The injuries brought Meg Beer, the only semi-pro in the squad, into the side against Durham and she played her part in a crucial win. Beer will start again in another tricky fixture against Bristol City on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick off) and Reay says she has no doubts that she can deliver.

"I was delighted, I've coached Meg since she was 15 so I know exactly what she's about," Reay said.

"She's reliable and to come in against Durham for her first start of the season, it's a tough place to go but she's been absolutely solid. She's got that shirt now and it's hers to keep."