Mel Reay gives this transfer and injury update as Sunderland prepare to return to Championship action

Sunderland boss Mel Reay

Reay admits that recruiting at this time of year is a challenge, particularly given that Sunderland still operate on a part-time model.

The Black Cats resume their Championship campaign on Sunday afternoon against Crystal Palace in eighth position, having successfully stepped up with the core of last season's squad.

The need for reinforcements was underlined on Friday morning when the club confirmed that Iris Achterhof had departed the club by mutual consent.

"We're looking, trying to be busy," Reay said.

"We've enquired about quite a lot of players, to be honest.

"It's always difficult at this time of year because players are under contract, and clubs often don't want to sell.

"Logistically with where we are in the north east it can be hard to recruit when you're not a full-time club.

"There's loads of barriers in your way. We're trying really hard and hopefully we'll get some additions.

"I really want to bring a few in, but I honestly can't say right now whether we'll be able to or not."

Sunderland are hoping to welcome Jessica Brown back to the squad on Sunday, and currently have no COVID issues.

The players will be tested again on Saturday.

"We're alright at the minute in terms of COVID-19, but you just don't know until you've done the tests the day before the game." Reay said.

"You just don't know but of course we hope we get everyone over the line.

"On the injury front the good news is that Jess Brown has trained all week and goes into the squad for the weekend, which we're delighted about.

"She's a great player who started the season really well for us, so we just have to monitor her carefully to make sure she doesn't have a recurrence.

"So far, so good and we're hoping she'll play a part against Palace.

"Faye Mullen is back training but is still probably a couple of weeks away, we're targeting the FA Cup against Birmingham for Faye.

"Everyone else is fit and raring to go."

