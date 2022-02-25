Mel Reay discusses Sunderland progress, next targets, a transfer addition & team news latest

Sunderland have not won since returning from the winter break but took WSL side Birmingham City to extra time in the FA Cup, before drawing 2-2 with Sheffield United in the Championship.

They then produced an excellent first-half performance against a Liverpool side almost certain to win the division this season, the game turning on a hugely controversial red card shown to Neve Herron early in the second half.

Even then, Reay's side produced stubborn resistance until the final minutes of the game.

Sunderland boss Mel Reay

The buffer to the relegation zone remains relatively significant ahead of Crystal Palace's visit to Eppleton this Sunday, and Reay says her side can still hit their points target for the campaign.

"The progress was evident and I think there for everyone to see [against Liverpool], following on from the Birmingham game in the FA Cup as well which was pleasing.

"The first half in particular we were excellent, they carried out the game plan and I thought we were the better side.

"The team talk was to keep going, keep doing what we're doing, and of course that goes out the window when we get a couple of minutes into the second half and Neve [Herron] sees a red card.

"The game totally changes but even then, credit to the players because they hung until 85 minutes, and Liverpool struggled to get past us other than with a penalty.

"We have to take loads of confidence from going toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the division.

"It's what the season has been all about, players being able to step up to the challenge. It wasn't going to be a team that took the league by storm straight away.

"We've had highs and lows for sure, but they're finally finding some consistency.

"The challenge now is that we turn those performances into points, we can't keep saying we've been playing well, we have to see some reward.

"We can still reach our points total for the season, it's achievable during this block of games, and we've taken points off a lot of these teams before."

Herron's suspension has seen Reay move to bring Abby Towers back to the club, with the RTC graduate joining from Middlesbrough.

"Abby has been through our pathway, she's gone away and had some really good, valuable game time," Reay said.

"She's been one of Middlesbrough's best players this season, and it's a position where we wanted to make an addition.

"There'll be opportunities for her to get on the pitch between now and the end of the season.

"We need to get her up to speed in terms of Championship level, but she's trained really well this week and will go straight into the squad."

Sunderland will be also be boosted by the return of experienced duo Grace McCatty and Emma Kelly.

"It's good to have them back, two real good leaders with loads of experience," Reay said.

"They've been missed in terms of that vocal presence, and gives me a nice headache for Sunday."

