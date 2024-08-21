'Medical tests booked' - Leeds United agree £10m transfer deal that could impact Sunderland

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Aug 2024, 21:10 BST
The Leeds United transfer deal could have implications for Sunderland and Jack Clarke

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a £10million deal to sign Largie Ramazani.

The Championship club have been in the market for a right-footed winger after the departure of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham earlier this summer. The wideman’s departure from Elland Road led to reports suggesting the Whites could try to sign Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

However, the acquisition of Ramazani would likely put an end to Leeds United’s interest in re-signing Clarke during this summer’s window given the Almería man plays in the same position. Reports have claimed that medical tests are booked ahead of Ramazani’s move to Yorkshire.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Leeds United have agreed deal to sign Largie Ramazani from Almería, here we go! Fee will be €11.7million (approximately £10million) total package add-ons included plus 15% sell-on clause. Medical tests booked.”

Clarke has two years left on his current Sunderland deal but is the subject of transfer interest from Premier League clubs this summer.

