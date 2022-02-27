Reports have suggested that Sunderland are plotting Aiden McGeady’s Stadium of Light exit at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old attacker signed a one-year extension on Wearside last summer but has struggled for game time this campaign following an injury.

The Black Cats, according to The Sun, wish to trim their wage bill in the summer with McGeady currently one of the Black Cats’ highest earners.

Sunderland player Aiden McGeady.

It has also been reported that Lynden Gooch and Lee Burge could exit alongside McGeady in the summer with the trio’s contracts all set to expire.

“I wish I’d had the chance to come back,” McGeady told Sky Sports ahead of Hibernian's clash with Celtic. “I had the chance once or twice but it didn’t quite come off.

“I remain an avid Celtic fan of course and talking about the title race, there’s been a massive swing in momentum over the last two weeks.

“As for a return to Scotland, never say never because you never know. I’ll settle here in Scotland when I finish playing but I don’t want to hang my boots up just yet.”

McGeady also stated that he was impressed with Ange Postecoglou since the Greek-Australian arrived at Celtic last summer.

"It's been amazing in the last three or four months," he said.

"At the very start of his tenure, people were talking about the style of play and the singings he made.

"But his recruitment has been exceptional. The players he's bought have fitted in well to his system.

"He's got the team playing in a certain way and a lot of people have questioned this new way of football. But with the way he likes to play with the inverted full-backs, he's making the game simple.

"The ball goes from his centre half straight to his wide player, and if I was playing in his team, I would love that.

"I would honestly love to play in his team...but that will never happen!"

