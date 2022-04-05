And more than 10,000 supporters have already booked their seats for the clash with Sunderland expected to bring a large away following

It will mean The U’s are watched by a five-figure crowd for the sixth time in their last seven matches at the Kassam Stadium.

United’s last home game, the 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on March 19, was watched by a season-high crowd of 11,029.

Karl Robinson

