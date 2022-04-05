Massive clash between League One play-off hopefuls Oxford and Sunderland set for bumper crowd
The Black Cats are set to take on Oxford United this coming weekend.
And more than 10,000 supporters have already booked their seats for the clash with Sunderland expected to bring a large away following
It will mean The U’s are watched by a five-figure crowd for the sixth time in their last seven matches at the Kassam Stadium.
United’s last home game, the 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on March 19, was watched by a season-high crowd of 11,029.