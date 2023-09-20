Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mason Burstow has described Sunderland's away support at Queens Park Rangers as "amazing" on Saturday, adding that he hopes to get off the mark against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening in the Championship.

The 20-year-old London-born attacker signed for Sunderland on a season-long loan from Chelsea and was picked from the start by head coach Tony Mowbray for the Black Cats' clash against QPR in front of 2,983 away fans.

"It was amazing to see how many come down," Burstow said when asked about Sunderland's away support at QPR

"They got behind us for everything. Whether you miss a chance or lose the ball, they were still behind us. It is amazing to see and hear and I can't wait to see them again tomorrow," the forward added ahead of the game against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening,

When asked how he was settling in at Sunderland following his deadline day loan move from Chelsea, Burstow responded: "Good. It's a good young group. The staff get behind you quite a lot so it has been almost easy to settle because everyone is together and there's great team spirit here. There's a good expectation and we're all on the same path."

Burstow played 60 minutes against QPR as Sunderland came from behind to win 3-1 with goals from Jack Clarke, Dan Ballard and Abdoullah Ba.