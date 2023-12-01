Former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been hit with a new injury blow

Ross Stewart has been ruled out of action until the new year after suffering a fresh injury in just his second appearance for Southampton.

Stewart fell awkwardly in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town and head coach Russell Martin has confirmed that he is set to see a specialist to ascertain the scale of the problem - which is not connected to the achilles injury which kept him out of action for around ten months.

Martin has said that he does not expect Stewart to play again this year and might not be back until the latter stages of the January transfer window. The head coach said that Stewart hadn't been rushed back and the injury was simply bad fortune.

"Ross has worked so hard to get fit and he lands in a real compromising position late in the Huddersfield game," Martin said.

"We won’t expect him this side of Christmas, more likely mid-to-late January. He’s seeing a specialist. We’re really heartbroken for Ross. It’s not the same injury. I feel like we haven’t rushed him, everyone’s been in agreement with the plan. It's really unfortunate and we're really disappointed."