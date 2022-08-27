Martin Canning set to take charge of Sunderland's match against Norwich with Alex Neil set to join Stoke City
Sunderland’s existing first-team backroom staff will oversee their Championship fixture against Norwich in the absence of Alex Neil.
The Black Cats confirmed yesterday afternoon that Neil had entered discussions with Stoke City over their managerial vacancy.
The club’s statement added the Black Cats were ‘committed to retaining’ Neil’s services, yet it’s understood the Scot left the Academy of Light on Friday morning after saying his goodbyes and will now finalise a move at the bet365 Stadium.
In Neil’s, assistant head coach Martin Canning will be in attendance for the Norwich fixture, alongside first-team coaches Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor, as well as head of goalkeeping Alessandro Barcherini.
Neil is expected to be in the stands at Ewood Park when Stoke face Blackburn on Saturday afternoon.
The key questions for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sunderland’s hierarchy when Alex Neil leaves for Stoke
Norwich boss Dean Smith has revealed the Canaries have no new injury concerns ahead of the match against Sunderland.
The Canaries have recorded back-to-back league wins over Huddersfield and Millwall.