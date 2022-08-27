Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats confirmed yesterday afternoon that Neil had entered discussions with Stoke City over their managerial vacancy.

The club’s statement added the Black Cats were ‘committed to retaining’ Neil’s services, yet it’s understood the Scot left the Academy of Light on Friday morning after saying his goodbyes and will now finalise a move at the bet365 Stadium.

In Neil’s, assistant head coach Martin Canning will be in attendance for the Norwich fixture, alongside first-team coaches Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor, as well as head of goalkeeping Alessandro Barcherini.

Alex Neil and Martin Canning. Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil is expected to be in the stands at Ewood Park when Stoke face Blackburn on Saturday afternoon.

Read more

Norwich boss Dean Smith has revealed the Canaries have no new injury concerns ahead of the match against Sunderland.