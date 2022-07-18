Mark Hughes reveals mood in Bradford camp ahead of Sunderland test - and key threats highlighted

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head to Valley Parade (KO 7pm Tuesday) on the back of their 2-0 victory over Jack Ross’ Dundee United at the weekend.

Rival boss Hughes, meanwhile, was encouraged by the performance from his League Two Bantams side in their recent 4-1 win over York City.

Ahead of the Sunderland clash, Hughes said: “It was a good exercise for us. The conditions were difficult, so I thought the lads acquitted themselves really well.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

“We did the correct things for majority of the game and I was pleased with our work throughout the team.

“We were calm and patient in possession and when we quickened it up at the top end of the pitch we looked really strong and threatening.

“That is encouraging for us moving forward. Those are the things we have worked on in training and we have got a couple of weeks to really hone that.”

He added: “What it shows us is that we have lots of different options.

“There were a couple of things today. Lee (Angol) on the left-hand side, in particular, I thought did well. He is an option for us.

“He really affected us there and in the middle and the pace there with Kian (Harratt) and Jake (Young) can really upset teams.

“Many combinations of our front players can cause problems for the opposition.

“Taking the opportunity to look at a number of players in different positions is really helpful.”

Sunderland travel to Bradford City Tuesday then Accrington Stanley this weekend ahead of the final friendly game with Hartlepool United next week, ahead of the season opener against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light a week on Sunday.

Neil will be hoping to add further signings to his squad before the Coventry clash.

On Friday, Sunderland signed Aji Alese.

The 21-year-old centre-back has signed an initial three-year deal on Wearside, with a club option of a further year.