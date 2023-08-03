Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes issues 48-word response to Sunderland transfer deal
Bruno Fernandes has reacted to Nath Bishop's transfer move to Sunderland
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has posted a brief message to Nathan Bishop following the goalkeeper's move to Sunderland.
Sunderland concluded the signing of Bishop from Manchester United on three year deal for an undisclosed fee earlier this week.
The Black Cats had been tracking the 23-year-old stopper for some time and saw an approach knocked back earlier this summer, with United short of goalkeeper options themselves.
Yet a deal has now been agreed, with Bishop set to provide competition for Anthony Patterson on Wearside, following Alex Bass’ loan move to AFC Wimbledon.
Following his departure from Old Trafford, however, Bishop's former captain Fernandes was quick to pay tribute to the goalkeeper on Instagram.
He said: "You deserve the best! What a person you are and what a professional. You know that you will be missed by everyone, and I know that you will miss be killed by me in trainings. All the best for the future and always remember what I told you.