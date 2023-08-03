Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has posted a brief message to Nathan Bishop following the goalkeeper's move to Sunderland.

Sunderland concluded the signing of Bishop from Manchester United on three year deal for an undisclosed fee earlier this week.

The Black Cats had been tracking the 23-year-old stopper for some time and saw an approach knocked back earlier this summer, with United short of goalkeeper options themselves.

Yet a deal has now been agreed, with Bishop set to provide competition for Anthony Patterson on Wearside, following Alex Bass’ loan move to AFC Wimbledon.

Following his departure from Old Trafford, however, Bishop's former captain Fernandes was quick to pay tribute to the goalkeeper on Instagram.