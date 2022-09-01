Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability.

And Amad, the 20-year-old winger who cost Manchester United a significant fee to prise from Atalanta, and who will bring more pace and skill to the wide areas.

Sunderland presented their new signings during the Rotherham United game.

Amad follows Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke, Aji Alese, Alex Bass, Jewison Bennette, Ba and Michut to Wearside.

Amad said: “I feel good and very positive about this opportunity, so I’m happy to be here.

"It was a great experience to play with Manchester United, but I’m here for a new challenge and I want to try my best to bring a lot of success to the club.

"I feel good physically and I think this is the best team for me to progress and although I’ve never been to the Stadium of Light before, I know the supporters are great so I hope we can win many games together.”

The Côte d'Ivoire international joined Atalanta aged 13 and quickly progressed through La Dea’s youth ranks. He moved to Old Trafford in January 2021, with his Manchester United debut coming in a 4-0 UEFA Europa League victory over Real Sociedad.

Amad moved to Rangers for part of the 2021-22 season in January and scored three goals in 11 appearances for the Scottish side.