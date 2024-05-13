Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer headlines see Chris Rigg and Nazariy Rusyn linked with exits this summer

Manchester United ‘will’ make an offer to sign Chris Rigg, according to the latest reports.

The 16-year-old has agreed a deal in principle to sign with Sunderland when he turns 17 but until the deal is signed, Rigg could move to another club when his two-year scholarship deal expires.

The Northern Echo are reporting that Premier League giants Manchester United will make an offer to Rigg in the summer but that the player leaving Sunderland is not set in stone and that the Black Cats stand a good chance of persuading the England youth international to stay.

The Hebburn-born midfielder netted three goals against Crewe Alexandra, Southampton and Blackburn Rovers during the 2023-24 season after playing 22 times across all competitions for Sunderland. Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Newcastle United and Cheslea are all also thought to be interested in Rigg.

Rusyn reports

Sunderland striker Nazariy Rusyn has also been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light during the summer transfer window.

The Ukrainian attacker joined Sunderland last summer and initially struggled to settle in the area. Rusyn played 22 times for the Black Cats during the season and netted twice as the Wearsiders finished 16th in the Championship.

