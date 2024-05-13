Sunderland AFC news: Manchester United 'will' make Chris Rigg offer as Nazariy Rusyn linked with exit
Manchester United ‘will’ make an offer to sign Chris Rigg, according to the latest reports.
The 16-year-old has agreed a deal in principle to sign with Sunderland when he turns 17 but until the deal is signed, Rigg could move to another club when his two-year scholarship deal expires.
The Northern Echo are reporting that Premier League giants Manchester United will make an offer to Rigg in the summer but that the player leaving Sunderland is not set in stone and that the Black Cats stand a good chance of persuading the England youth international to stay.
The Hebburn-born midfielder netted three goals against Crewe Alexandra, Southampton and Blackburn Rovers during the 2023-24 season after playing 22 times across all competitions for Sunderland. Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Newcastle United and Cheslea are all also thought to be interested in Rigg.
Rusyn reports
Sunderland striker Nazariy Rusyn has also been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light during the summer transfer window.
The Ukrainian attacker joined Sunderland last summer and initially struggled to settle in the area. Rusyn played 22 times for the Black Cats during the season and netted twice as the Wearsiders finished 16th in the Championship.
Reports back in Ukraine have stated that several Ukrainian Premier League sides are interested in Rusyn should he decide to depart Sunderland this summer. SportArena (via Roker Report) say that Karpaty Lviv are interested in Rusyn. Reports also add that the move would be a loan with an obligation to buy.
