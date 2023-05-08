Manchester United transfer news: Sunderland star set for another loan move

Amad will return to Manchester United following his successful season-long loan, but reports over the weekend claim a loan move abroad is being considered next term.

The Sun report: “Winger Amad Diallo is open to leaving Manchester United on loan again next season — for a spell in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 20-year-old has been a hit at Sunderland this term but word has gone out to find a club on the continent that may suit his style.”

Amad Diallo.

A club in Holland is one option.

Ahead of the Preston North End game, Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray explained he had held a meeting with Manchester United’s loan manager Les Parry last week, and says that he expects Amad to be given the chance to impress Erik Ten Hag in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ten Hag publicly considered the prospect of bringing Amad back to the club in the January window, but instead opted to let him continue his impressive progress on Wearside for the rest of the campaign.

"I think Man United are happy, but I think the next step is for them to take him on pre-season to America,” Mowbray said.

"That’s what I think is going to happen. Then they’ll see how he gets on. They know what they’ve got, they bought him, but I think when the new manager came in, it was right on the cusp of whether they were going to keep him or not.

"He liked some of the stuff, but then he maybe wasn’t sure about other things. I’m sure he’s been watching Amad’s clips from games, just as I watch all of our players who are out on loan, and seeing what he can do. But he’ll need to see him on a daily basis and feel what he brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m sure everyone will have an opinion on whether he’s good enough or not good enough for Man United, but the reality is that the manager needs to watch him, see and feel him in a game, and see what he brings.”