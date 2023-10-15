News you can trust since 1873
Manchester United man's symbolic gesture to Sunderland player that supporters will love

Dan Ballard and Jonny Evans started in defence for Northern Ireland on Saturday evening.

By James Copley
Published 15th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Sunderland defender Dan Ballard was handed the captain's armband for Northern Ireland by Manchester United man and one-time Black Cats loanee Jonny Evans on Saturday evening.

The pair started in central defence together for Northern Ireland's clash against San Marino with Evans, 35, winning his 104th cap and Ballard, 24, winning his 15th.

Evans began the game as captain for Northern Ireland but was substituted in the 63rth minute with his side leading San Marino 2-0 at the time. The former West Brom and Leicester City defender, though, was quick to pass the armband to Ballard in a symbolic passing-of-the-torch act.

Northern Ireland eventually won the game 3-0 at Windsor Park to pick up their second victory in Group H of the Euro 2024 qualifying pools.

Sunderland man Ballard played the entire 90 minutes of the clash alongside Black Cats colleague Trai Hume and former Wearsider Paddy McNair, who now plays for Middlesbrough.

