Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard was handed the captain's armband for Northern Ireland by Manchester United man and one-time Black Cats loanee Jonny Evans on Saturday evening.

The pair started in central defence together for Northern Ireland's clash against San Marino with Evans, 35, winning his 104th cap and Ballard, 24, winning his 15th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans began the game as captain for Northern Ireland but was substituted in the 63rth minute with his side leading San Marino 2-0 at the time. The former West Brom and Leicester City defender, though, was quick to pass the armband to Ballard in a symbolic passing-of-the-torch act.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland eventually won the game 3-0 at Windsor Park to pick up their second victory in Group H of the Euro 2024 qualifying pools.