Championship news: Man United man set for Ipswich Town move after being spotted at Sunderland game
Brandon Williams appears to be on his way to Ipswich Town after being spotted at the Stadium of Light.
Manchester United midfielder Brandon Williams could conclude a move to Championship club Ipswich Town, according to reports.
The 22-year-old was spotted at the Stadium of Light earlier this month as Sunderland lost to Ipswich Town in the Championship, prompting some speculation that the Wearsiders were interested in a deal for the midfielder.
However, fresh reports have confirmed that it is the Tractor Boys who are close to securing an agreement to bring Williams to East Anglia on loan before the transfer window shuts on September 1.
Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano stated: "Negotiations between Ipswich Town and Manchester United for Brandon Williams are advancing. Loan deal to include buy option clause.Williams, in the list of players expected to leave Man United by the end of the window."
Ipswich Town are currently unbeaten in the opening three games of the Championship and are currently top of the league with nine points from three games following their promotion from League One last season under Kieran McKenna.