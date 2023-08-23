Manchester United midfielder Brandon Williams could conclude a move to Championship club Ipswich Town, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was spotted at the Stadium of Light earlier this month as Sunderland lost to Ipswich Town in the Championship, prompting some speculation that the Wearsiders were interested in a deal for the midfielder.

However, fresh reports have confirmed that it is the Tractor Boys who are close to securing an agreement to bring Williams to East Anglia on loan before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano stated: "Negotiations between Ipswich Town and Manchester United for Brandon Williams are advancing. Loan deal to include buy option clause.Williams, in the list of players expected to leave Man United by the end of the window."