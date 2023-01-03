Mind you, football is a funny old game and the sands often shift. In this case, I underestimated Everton’s current plight and desperation. They feel like a club on borrowed time in the Premier League, similar to Sunderland towards the back end of their ten-season stay in the top-flight.

Everton gives off the impression of a directionless, rudderless and flailing outfit from the top down with manager Frank Lampard having been dealt a tough hand. It was in this context that Simms was recalled from the Stadium of Light to Goodison Park.

The situation developed so quickly and unexpectedly that Everton had to send a car to pick up Simms’ boots from Carrington, home of Manchester United and where Sunderland had been training ahead of the games against Wigan and Blackpool, as revealed by my colleague Phil Smith on our twice-weekly podcast.

Amad Diallo scores at Birmingham City.

It is a move that doesn’t appear to make much sense for the player right now. The striker was playing, scoring and finding his feet on Wearside – it is back in Carrington, though, where sound judgment seems to have prevailed at Manchester United shortly after Simms’ boots left the building.

Judging by Erik ten Hag’s recent comments hot prospect Amad looks set to remain at Sunderland beyond the January window. This is extremely good news for the Black Cats. The winger, who has been playing as a number 10 under Tony Mowbray, has netted six in his last 11, turning in some quality performances.

The United boss talked of allowing Amad time to gather experience and strongly hinted that the player would not be recalled by the Premier League giants. The Dutchman was also quick to note his player’s progress and quality.