Manchester United linked with 71-goal free agent Calvert-Lewin amid reported Sunderland and Leeds interest

Manchester United have entered the race to sign free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin – with the striker already linked with Sunderland and several other Premier League clubs following his exit from Everton.

The 28-year-old confirmed his departure from Goodison Park earlier this week after nine years on Merseyside. His availability has sparked widespread interest, with Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley all reportedly monitoring the situation alongside Celtic and overseas sides.

Now, according to The Sun, new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has instructed the club to explore a potential deal. The report claims United have made contact with Calvert-Lewin’s camp, viewing him as a low-cost addition to bolster their forward line while they look to offload other attackers.

Despite the £62.5million capture of Wolves striker Matheus Cunha and a matching bid for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, Amorim is said to be open to adding a more experienced and versatile option, particularly if departures create a space in the squad.

Calvert-Lewin, who has 11 England caps and featured in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, endured another injury-hit season at Everton in 2023-24, making just 13 Premier League starts. However, United reportedly believe the former Toffees frontman still possesses attributes they currently lack.

Sunderland’s interest in Calvert-Lewin was first reported by SportsBoom, with the Black Cats among several newly promoted sides said to be exploring a move. Kristjaan Speakman and Régis Le Bris are known to be targeting additions with Premier League pedigree, and Calvert-Lewin, who scored 71 goals in 274 appearances for Everton, fits that bill.

His most prolific season came in 2020-21, when he netted 16 Premier League goals and earned a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad. As a free agent, Calvert-Lewin represents an attractive option for clubs looking to add proven quality without a transfer fee, though any deal is expected to include performance-based bonuses given his recent injury history. Whether Sunderland firm up their interest remains to be seen, but with Manchester United now in the mix, competition for his signature is likely to intensify.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland are reportedly lining up a move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as they continue efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who claims the Black Cats are eyeing the 31-year-old as serious competition for current No.1 Anthony Patterson. The move comes amid Sunderland’s ongoing search for a new goalkeeper to bolster their ranks following promotion, with new goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler thought to be playing a key role in the club’s pursuit of Johnstone.

Cutler worked closely with the England international during their time together at both Aston Villa and Wolves, and Nixon reports that he would welcome a third reunion on Wearside. The former Villa coach was recently appointed to Régis Le Bris’ backroom team after the departure of Tom Weal earlier this summer.