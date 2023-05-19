Manchester United ace sends another message to Sunderland fans
Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo has sent Sunderland fans another message.
Posting on his Twitter account, Diallo - who enjoyed a stunning season on loan at Sunderland as the Black Cats reached the play-offs - uploaded a video of his highlights with the message 'you will always be in my heart'.
Sunderland's defeat against Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-finals means that Amad will almost certainly not be returning to Wearside.
The 20-year-old will now likely get a chance to impress Erik ten Hag on the club's pre-season tour and he if is to go out on loan again, it will almost certainly be to a top-tier club.