News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

Manchester United ace sends another message to Sunderland fans

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo has sent Sunderland fans another message.

By Richard Mennear
Published 19th May 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 18:07 BST

Posting on his Twitter account, Diallo - who enjoyed a stunning season on loan at Sunderland as the Black Cats reached the play-offs - uploaded a video of his highlights with the message 'you will always be in my heart'.

Sunderland's defeat against Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-finals means that Amad will almost certainly not be returning to Wearside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 20-year-old will now likely get a chance to impress Erik ten Hag on the club's pre-season tour and he if is to go out on loan again, it will almost certainly be to a top-tier club.

Related topics:SunderlandManchester UnitedFootball