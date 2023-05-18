Ethan Galbraith will leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer, the midfielder has confirmed amid reported interest from Sunderland and north-east rivals Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old from Belfast joined the Red Devils in 2017 and has spent the last two seasons out on loan, first with Doncaster Rovers and then at Salford City this term.

He is one of a number of players at Old Trafford coming to the end of their deals with his situation being monitored by Sunderland, Stoke City, Newcastle United and Derby County.

“After 6 years, my time has come to an end with this magnificent club. I want to thank the club, coaching staff & players for helping me become a better player, a better person and for making me feel at home,” he wrote on Instagram.

“My earliest ambition as a boy was to become a professional footballer and I’m forever grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity and support to fulfill that dream. It’s been a privilege & I feel very fortunate to have been able to represent the club.

“I step into the next chapter of my career a more mature well rounded person and I’m excited for what’s next…”

Manchester World has reported the interest from Sunderland and the likes of Newcastle. Galbraith’s contract did have an option for a further 12 months but Man United opted not to exercise that extension.

Galbraith has earned two international caps for Northern Ireland and could link up with his international teammates Dan Ballard and Trai Hume if he makes the switch to the Stadium of Light.

His only senior appearance for Man United came against Astana in the Europa League. He played 36 times for Doncaster last term and has made 38 appearances for Salford.

The League Two side are 1-0 up from the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Stockport County, with the second leg to be contested on Saturday.

