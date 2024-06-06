Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland and their Championship rivals look set to miss out on their share of a £900m windfall over six seasons

Manchester City’s legal action against the Premier League could provide a £900millon hammer blow to the EFL.

The Premier League Champions and FA Cup runners-up launched legal action against the top flight earlier this week. City are challenging the rules which limit how much can be paid to clubs by companies linked to ownership groups.

The club are owned by Sheikh Mansour, who is an Emirati royal and politician who is the current vice president and deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the minister of the presidential court and member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi.

The Times have revealed between 10 and 12 clubs are supporting the Premier League's defence after CIty’s challenge. Manchester City’s rivals fear the legal challenge will be successful, which could impact the competitiveness and fairness of the Premier League - the action could also seriously harm the EFL.

The Times also adds that clubs within the division are now claiming that City’s legal challenge will push the Premier League’s deal with the EFL back. The feeling is that if the current financial rules are scrapped and City wins, clubs in the Premier League will not be able to proceed with monetary handouts to the EFL.