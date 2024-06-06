Man City blamed as Sunderland, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday left in limbo over £900m windfall
Manchester City’s legal action against the Premier League could provide a £900millon hammer blow to the EFL.
The Premier League Champions and FA Cup runners-up launched legal action against the top flight earlier this week. City are challenging the rules which limit how much can be paid to clubs by companies linked to ownership groups.
The club are owned by Sheikh Mansour, who is an Emirati royal and politician who is the current vice president and deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the minister of the presidential court and member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi.
The Times have revealed between 10 and 12 clubs are supporting the Premier League's defence after CIty’s challenge. Manchester City’s rivals fear the legal challenge will be successful, which could impact the competitiveness and fairness of the Premier League - the action could also seriously harm the EFL.
The Times also adds that clubs within the division are now claiming that City’s legal challenge will push the Premier League’s deal with the EFL back. The feeling is that if the current financial rules are scrapped and City wins, clubs in the Premier League will not be able to proceed with monetary handouts to the EFL.
The EFL’s 'New Deal For Football' was supposed to have provided a cash injection of £150million per season over six years, a total of £900million to EFL clubs throughout the period. However, the talks between the Premier League and EFL collapsed earlier this year, in March, just months after City filed their legal claim.
