Man arrested after ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane allegedly headbutted at Emirates Stadium

Man arrested after Roy Keane allegedly headbutted at Emirates Stadium, by Josh Payne and Margaret Davis, PA

By News desk
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:52 BST

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after football pundit Roy Keane was reportedly headbutted at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards pinning a man against a wall in the moments after the alleged assault on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police refused to identify anyone involved in the incident, but issued a statement that said: “Police are investigating an incident at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 3, during which a man was assaulted.

“On Monday, September 4, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH). The man has been taken into police custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Roy Keane spent two years managing Sunderland (Image: Getty Images)Roy Keane spent two years managing Sunderland (Image: Getty Images)
Sky confirmed that Richards had attempted to “defuse” the situation after the alleged assault following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

A spokeswoman said: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”

Any witnesses or those with information can contact the Metropolitan Police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 6961/3 Sept.

