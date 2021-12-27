'Made it clear': Bailey Wright on his long-term Sunderland future and focus for this season

Wright is one of a number of players heading into the last six months of his current deal on Wearside, and as of yet there have been no talks regarding a possible extension.

Wright says he has no concerns about that and says his focus right now has to be on performances, but is clear that he hopes a new deal is at some stage down the line part of progression both for himself and the club.

"I'm enjoying my football and very much focused on that," Wright said.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright

"There haven't been any talks as of yet, so I'm very much just concentrating on football.

"I want to get promoted here, and I'm playing and enjoying it right now, so hopefully that other stuff takes care of itself from there.

"I've made it clear that I enjoy it here, I have big ambitions for myself and what I want to achieve and that includes Sunderland and getting promoted.

"I'd like to stay, whether conversations happen is not down to me.

"We'll see what happens."

Sunderland return to action against Doncaster Rovers this afternoon with their cup campaigns over for the season.

While Wright says the squad are disappointed not to have progressed further, he hope that the ability to focus exclusively on League One fixtures from here on in can prove to be a bonus in the push for promotion.

"It certainly wasn't our intention to be out of the cups, but that's how it has panned out," Wright said.

"Time will tell on that [whether it benefits our league form], I guess.

"If you've got more time to prepare for league games, and more time to recover in between, then that will probably benefit us.

"Hopefully that proves to be the case.

"You've always just go to focus on your next game and go from there.

"We had a good little run in the Carabao Cup and enjoyed that, but our aim at the start of the season was to get promoted.

"It's all about that now."

