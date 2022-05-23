Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mingled aromas of sweat, beer and champagne wafting through smell like roses with the sound of raucous celebrations music to our ears.

Four years in League One have evaporated during 90 minutes in London. The nightmare is over.

For one season at least, Sunderland will be without meaningless trophies sponsored by pizza delivery companies.

They will enter the FA Cup in the third round and they will no longer be the main scalp in the division.

Eventually, slowly, one by one, Sunderland’s heroes emerge from their lair.

Dennis Cirkin is completely drained and can barely put into words what he has experienced.

I notice that he has no toenails left on either big toe. A relic of a bruising and punishing first season as a professional.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Corry Evans of Sunderland lifts the Sky Bet League One Play-Off trophy following victory in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sunderland are his team now, he says. He has spent most of his 20 years on earth battling for a career in football – and now he has one.

Anthony Patterson strolls by. The local lad playing in goal who denied Wycombe’s Sam Vokes a crucial equaliser.

Not quite the greatness of Jimmy Montgomery against Leeds United in 1973 but nonetheless, it was bloody important.

The 22-year-old North Shields-born lad promises a chat but doesn’t re-emerge.

Again, none of us mind. This is their moment.

There is celebrating to be done and Patterson deserves to enjoy the thrills and spills more than anyone after a topsy turvy season, one in which he has grown exponentially.

Lynden Gooch is all too happy to relive the drama of the day. His eyes are bloodshot and there is much tearful emotion etched across his face.

He has seen it all. From making his Premier League debut against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to being jeered off the pitch against Chris Maguire’s Lincoln in League One.

Born in Santa Cruz, California, Gooch has lived in the North East for the majority of his life now. Mackems are his people.

The adopted son who helped Sunderland through the darkest period in their 143-year history… a special story.

It wasn’t the fairytale ending for Aiden McGeady – but my word, what a player.

The sad irony is that the attacker has done more than anyone over these torrid years in the wilderness to restore Sunderland’s reputation, but he missed out when it was finally achieved.

McGeady seems both happy and sad. Understandably so. At 36-years-old, he vows to play on but admits it probably won’t be with Sunderland.

A consummate professional, he praises his teammates and gives thanks to the fans for their support over the years.

Carl Winchester is buzzing. A wide grin chiselled across his face. He was playing for Forest Green Rovers in League Two not long ago. He reiterates his desire to stay at the club and work hard for his place. Wearside is under his skin now.

Alex Neil emerges with a can of Budweiser in his hand to hugs and kisses from family and friends. His children are bursting with pride and congratulate him.