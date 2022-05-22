The 26-year-old has been at the club since 2012 and came through the ranks on Wearside but will see his current deal expire this summer.
After winning promotion at Wembley with a 2-0 win over Wycombe in the play-off final, Gooch said: “It’s the best day of my career without a doubt.
“I’ve had some tough moments here and this is the best day for sure.
“This is my fourth time here with Sunderland playing and it’s a difficult ocasion. I’m just trying to help the young lads as best as I can.
“It’s just amazing to be on the winning side. I know what it’s like to be on the losing side in a final so it’s an amazing feeling.”
When asked about his contract situation, Gooch replied: “I don’t know where I’m going to be next season so I’m going to have to wait and see.
“If this is my last game for Sunderland then there is not a better way to go out.”
The wideman will now hold talks with Black Cats boss Alex Neil this week.
“I’ve got a meeting with him on Tuesday and we’ll see what happens,” Gooch added.
“I have given everything for the club in my ten years as a pro and we’ll see what happens.
“If it’s my last game, happy days, I can go out on a high but if not I’ll continue to represent the club as best I can.”