Lynden Gooch penned an emotional 482-word open letter to Sunderland fans after the American's deadline day transfer to Stoke City.

Gooch has left to reunite with Alex Neil at Stoke City, with the Black Cats landing an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of seven figures.

The 27-year-old had entered the last year of his contract at Sunderland and with no sign that a renewal is forthcoming, he has opted to make a fresh start in Staffordshire.

"Ever since I came to Wearside as a 10-year-old boy, all I’ve ever wanted to do is play for Sunderland AFC," Gooch said in an open letter to Sunderland fans.

"I have been incredibly lucky to have played for the Club for as long as I have since making my debut in 2015 against Exeter City and my Premier League debut against Manchester City – memories that will live with me forever.

"I have made friends for life and Sunderland is the place that me, my fiancée and my two boys will always call home.

"From the Academy of Light to the Stadium of Light, thank you to all the staff who have helped me along the way. I can’t express how grateful I am for everything that you have done for me and my family throughout the past 17 years.

"I wouldn’t have made it to where I am today without the support and guidance from Kevin Ball, Ged McNamee, Elliott Dickman and Leann Cowperthwaite – and so many more to name – in my early years.

"And to all the first-team staff, kitchen staff, cleaners, analysts, media team and everyone in between, thank you. I want to give a special shoutout to Leanne Bennett, Karen Casey, Steve Aziz, John Cooke and, of course, Audrey Hannah for looking after not only myself, but my family, year after year.

"I have built amazing relationships with all of you and I will miss seeing you every day. I joined Sunderland because it felt like a family club, and I truly believe that it is to this day.

"To my team-mates, past and present, thank you for being a part of my journey. I’ve loved going into battle with you every week and I couldn’t have achieved anything without you.

"Lastly, to the fans. It’s not been an easy journey together. We endured back-to-back relegations, two devastating defeats at Wembley Stadium, the challenges of the pandemic and then more Play-Off heartbreak. But we got there in the end.

"You weren’t there with me when I scored in the EFL Trophy Final, but you made sure our promotion back to the Championship was unforgettable and being a Wembley winner with you is something that I will always hold in my heart.

"Above all else, walking out as captain last season with my son at a packed-out Stadium of Light, as we fought to get back into the Premier League, is my most cherished memory and one that nobody will ever take away from me and my family. Thank you to you all for sticking by me throughout the difficult times.

